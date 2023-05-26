Search

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to uphold Constitution amid political crisis

Web Desk 12:04 PM | 26 May, 2023
KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restated the government’s resolute dedication to upholding the Constitution, regardless of the obstacles posed by the ongoing political crisis, which intensified following the violent protests on May 9.

Addressing the audience at the Textile Expo’s opening ceremony on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the government’s adherence to the rule of law, meritocracy, and its unwavering determination to align with the Constitution, rules, and policies.

In his speech, the Prime Minister inaugurated the textile expo in Karachi, highlighting the significant participation of foreign investors in the event. He expressed satisfaction that investors are enthusiastic about coming to Pakistan and recognizing the textile sector as the backbone of the country’s economy. Despite prevailing challenges, the textile industry in Pakistan continues to thrive.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the tireless efforts of businesspeople and attributed their hard work to the improvement in the textile sector. He also mentioned that pre-budget meetings are scheduled to commence the following week, underscoring the textile industry’s contribution of 60% to the country’s exports.

The prime minister affirmed that the government will provide necessary support to traders to boost exports and welcomed unique ideas from all stakeholders. He extended his congratulations to the organizers of the textile expo, recognizing their efforts in successfully arranging the event.

Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining a supportive environment for foreign investors, based on the principles of the rule of law and meritocracy.

Amidst the persisting political crisis, the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution acts as a beacon of stability and reassurance for the nation.

During his visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a day-long trip, packed with significant engagements. Among them, he scheduled a meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, to discuss various issues concerning the province and explore potential avenues for collaboration between the federal and provincial governments.

Furthermore, the prime minister is set to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, known as K-4. This project holds immense importance for the citizens of Karachi as it aims to address the long-standing water scarcity issues in the city.

Pakistan Army takes ex-PTI MPA among 16 into custody for trial after Jinnah House attack

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

