How much prize money Pakistan will receive for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle?

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle with a total purse of $3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

Australia and India will meet in the Ultimate Test at The Oval in London from 7 June with the triumphant team set to take home more than just the WTC mace.

The winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will take receive a whopping prize of $1.6 million while the runners-up will pocket $800,000, the ICC said in its blog.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.