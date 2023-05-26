Search

Sports

How much prize money Pakistan will receive for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle?

03:35 PM | 26 May, 2023
How much prize money Pakistan will receive for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle?
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle with a total purse of $3.8 million to be shared between the nine teams.

Australia and India will meet in the Ultimate Test at The Oval in London from 7 June with the triumphant team set to take home more than just the WTC mace.

The winners of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final will take receive a whopping prize of $1.6 million while the runners-up will pocket $800,000, the ICC said in its blog. 

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000. 

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.

Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves key milestone in Pakistan-New Zealand Test series

Sports

Yasin Khan bags Mr Pakistan Olympics 2023 title in National Games

03:41 PM | 25 May, 2023

Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Misbah to represent Pakistan in Veterans World Cup

09:59 PM | 21 May, 2023

Pakistan Hockey team's head coach resigns due to salary dispute

10:44 PM | 18 May, 2023

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit 12 highest peaks in the world

06:18 PM | 17 May, 2023

PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023

06:07 PM | 14 May, 2023

After 0-2 loss from Iran, Pakistan finish 16th out of 16 in Junior Davis Cup Qualifying

10:05 AM | 14 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Study shares insights into female smoking habits in Pakistan      ...

01:09 AM | 27 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 26, 2023

08:20 AM | 26 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 309 312
Euro EUR 328 331
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379 382.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.9 84.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.9 82.7
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 225 227
China Yuan CNY 40.74 41.14
Danish Krone DKK 41.58 41.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.8 181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 318.76 321.26
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 26, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: