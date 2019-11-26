Pakistan challenges India’s eligibility for UNSC’s permanent/non-permanent membership
NEW YORK - Pakistan has challenged India 's qualifications for permanent or non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.
Speaking at U.N. General Assembly today (Tuesday), Pakistan 's permanent representative to United Nations (UN) Munir Akram said that New Delhi was in blatant violation of 15-member body's resolutions aimed at settling the decades-old Kashmir dispute.
He said India had imposed a complete curfew and lockdown on 8 million people for over a 100 days and it is perpetrating massive violations of human rights against them and against its own minority communities, the Radio Pakistan reported.
