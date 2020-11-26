Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to miss Bakhtawar’s engagement?
03:55 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to miss Bakhtawar’s engagement?
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection after he tested positive earlier today. 

In a tweet, the opposition leader said that he would continue working from home. He is also scheduled to address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link.

"Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," Bilawal urged the masses.

Bilawal testing positive for the coronavirus casts doubts on his participation in his sister Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony due tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier this month, the Bilawal House Karachi had asked the guests to get tested for coronavirus and send the scanned copies of the results in email ahead of the event. 

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” the announcement had read.

Bakhawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of a US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, in the Sindh capital.

