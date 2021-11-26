PIA becomes first airline to operate direct flights to Fujairah 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday became the first international air passenger carrier to send a regular flight to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, said an official statement.

The flight left the Peshawar airport earlier in the day and transported 168 passengers to their destination in the afternoon.

The official statement said PIA decided to launch regular flights to Fujairah on the special request of the ruler of the emirate.

"The royal family of Fujairah and other high-ranking officials welcomed the PIA flight and the airline's chief executive officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik," the statement added. "A traditional celebratory dance was also performed at the airport."

PIA passengers will go through a special 15-minute immigration process in Fujairah.

They will also get special buses that will transport them to other places in the UAE without charging them anything.