PM Imran shares his dream master plan for 'first knowledge city of Pakistan' (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said building the country's first knowledge city at Namal University is his dream.
In a tweet on Monday, the Pakistani premier also shared the master plan of his dream knowledge city.
پاکستان کے پہلے "مدینۃ العلم" کی تعمیر کے میرے خواب کا خاکہ یعنی ماسٹر پلان— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2020
Earlier on Saturday, PM Imran had launched the first phase of the 'knowledge city' project to be established at the Namal University, which is located in Mianwali.
The knowledge city is expected to include academic blocks, libraries, technology parks, business centres, dairy farms, primary and secondary schools, sports facilities, a hospital, shopping centres, hotels, and a housing colony for staff, faculty, and students.
The first phase would be completed by 2023 to accommodate 800 students and 50 faculty members, whereas the major construction work on the city is expected to be completed by 2027.
