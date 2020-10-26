Meet the first ambassador of Namal Knowledge City
LAHORE – Pakistan’s famed singer and actor Ali Zafar has been nominated as the first ambassador of Namal Knowledge City by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Sharing the news with his fans and friends on Twitter, Ali wrote “Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people.”
Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people. pic.twitter.com/ttQn4cuyA0— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 25, 2020
The first phase of the 'knowledge city' project to be established at the Namal University, located in Mianwali, was launched over the last weekend.
The first phase would be completed by 2023 to accommodate 800 students and 50 faculty members, whereas the major construction work on the city is expected to be completed by 2027.
The knowledge city is expected to include academic blocks, libraries, technology parks, business centres, dairy farms, primary and secondary schools, sports facilities, a hospital, shopping centres, hotels, and a housing colony for staff, faculty, and students.
