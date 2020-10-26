Turkish minister meets Pakistan's top defence leadership
RAWALPINDI – Turkey's Minister of National Defence General (r) Hulusi Akar has called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the military's media wing said on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements were discussed during the meeting, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a media release.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the deep rooted cultural and brotherly relationship between the two countries.
General Hulusi Akar (r) lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism, the ISPR statement added.
The Turkish minister also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
