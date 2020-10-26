Turkish minister meets Pakistan's top defence leadership
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
Turkish minister meets Pakistan's top defence leadership
Share

RAWALPINDI – Turkey's Minister of National Defence General (r) Hulusi Akar has called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the military's media wing said on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements were discussed during the meeting, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a media release. ​

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the deep rooted cultural and brotherly relationship between the two countries.

General Hulusi Akar (r) lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism, the ISPR statement added.

The Turkish minister also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Turkish defence minister calls on Pakistan Army ... 03:30 PM | 26 Oct, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has met Turkey’s Defence ...

More From This Category
Fire breaks out at garment factory in Karachi
09:31 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
At least 20 madrasa students injured after ...
08:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
Solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistan all set to ...
08:20 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
Major university in Islamabad closed down after ...
11:49 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
‘Wedding celebrations’ — Video of Kashmala ...
11:07 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to propose March 15 declared as Int’l ...
09:26 PM | 26 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet the first ambassador of Namal Knowledge City
05:09 PM | 26 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr