Cambridge announces results for June exams 2021
Web Desk
10:50 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Thousands of students in Pakistan got their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results today (Tuesday) for the June 2021 exams series.

About 30,000 Cambridge International students in Pakistan appeared their exams in the June 2021 series. This includes those who sat the replacement exams in July and August, which were put in place after their original exams were stopped in May/June.

Cambridge International ran exams globally for its June 2021 series only where it was safe and permitted to do so.

In Pakistan, the decision was taken to stop the Cambridge International O Level, IGCSE, and AS Level exams to keep students safe, keeping in view a surge in the COVID-19 cases at that time.

Cambridge International engaged with the government, education authorities, and schools in Pakistan to find a solution that would enable students to progress with their education, agreeing to offer replacement exams for 14 of the most popular Cambridge O Level and IGCSE subjects taken by the majority of year 11 students in Pakistan, so that they could complete their studies in these subjects, before starting their next school year.

Their success today is thanks to the active support of parents and schools, who helped them overcome the many challenges posed by the pandemic, to gain their qualifications.

Over 700 schools across Pakistan offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students.

