Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire
Share
Bollywood actress and dancer par excellence Nora Fatehi has been achieving numerous milestones in the industry recently.
The Dilbar diva's latest achievement cemented her as the only Indian and South Asian actor to be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Now, a throwback video of the Kusu Kusu singer is storming the internet where she was spotted rehearsing for her FIFA World Cup song ‘Light The Sky’. The “Manike Vlog” is out now on Nora’s YouTube channel.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Fatehi was summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing over allegations of money laundering involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been been jailed on charges of extortion and duping people.
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in ... 08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
MUMBAI – Bangladeshi has barred Indian dancing sensation Nor Fatehi from performing at an award ceremony set to ...
-
-
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz leaves for first visit to China next week05:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
-
- Saboor Aly encourages women to walk out of abusive marriages04:24 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022