Web Desk
04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood actress and dancer par excellence Nora Fatehi has been achieving numerous milestones in the industry recently.

The Dilbar diva's latest achievement cemented her as the only Indian and South Asian actor to be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Now, a throwback video of the Kusu Kusu singer is storming the internet where she was spotted rehearsing for her FIFA World Cup song ‘Light The Sky’. The “Manike Vlog” is out now on Nora’s YouTube channel.

Earlier, Fatehi was summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing over allegations of money laundering involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been been jailed on charges of extortion and duping people. 

Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

