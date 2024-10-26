Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Justice Yahya Afridi is set to take oath as 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan today on Saturday. The ceremony is slated to be held at President’s House at 11:00 am, with President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath.

Key figures, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, military chiefs, governors, chief ministers, and key federal ministers will attend the ceremony.

Justice Afridi’s was picked for coveted spot after retirement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and is the result of a new process established by the 26th Amendment, which requires CJP to be appointed from among the three most senior judges based on the recommendations of a Special Parliamentary Committee.

Afridi is known for his professionalism and fairness, encouraging lawyers to present their cases freely. Born on January 23, 1965, in Dera Ismail Khan, he has a strong educational background, including an MA in Economics and an LLM from the University of Cambridge.

He previously served as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court and has experience as a high court advocate and Supreme Court lawyer. His career also includes teaching and roles as assistant advocate general and federal counsel.

More updates to follow…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

