PTI's Shehryar Afridi made minister of state
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Minister of State (MoS) on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect.
According to a press release, containing a notification of the Cabinet Division, on Saturday said "In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 15(1)(g), read with item at serial No. 1A of,Schedule-VA of the Rules of business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to 'confer the status of the Minister of State on Mr. Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect."
In another notification posted on Cabinet Division website, the President on the advice of the prime minister accorded his approval to de-notify the appointment of Afridi as MoS for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control with immediate effect.
