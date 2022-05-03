Ex-PM Imran says ready to sacrifice his life amid Jihad against corrupt leaders’

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister said Ghulami Na Manzoor march will be a prelude to the real freedom of Pakistan, says he vowed to fight against corrupt politicians till his last breath.

Speaking with a private news channel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said he is waging jihad against looters.

Khan said former PM Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman played a crucial role to oust the PTI government with foreign support. He maintained that he was aware bout the conspiracy that was hatched in London.

Cricketer turned politician maintained that an immense conspiracy was hatched against the people of the country. This isn’t only about me, Khan said, adding that an elected Prime Minister of one of the world’s biggest countries was removed and this is unacceptable.

A government comprised of ‘looters’ was imposed through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy, he added.

PTI Chief also maintained that a plot had been hatched by the political opponents to launch a big character assassination campaign against him.

He said it’s not the first time that political opponents planned such a character assassination campaign against statesmen. He recalled organized character assassination campaigns against Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

“We will fight till our last breath against these thugs, robbers, and looters,” Imran Khan added.

Khan also reiterated his demand to set up a judicial commission to probe the ‘Lettergate’ scandal.

Sharing the latest update on ‘threat letter’, Khan said he wrote letters to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP Umar Ata Bandial for an independent commission to probe the matter. Chief Justice and President Alvi had copies of the cipher, he added.