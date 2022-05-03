PM Shehbaz looking for ‘new chapter’ in ties with UAE as senior delegation visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A top-level delegation of the United Arab Emirates visited Pakistan today and pledged to stay in close contact for the implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the delegation visited Pakistan to explore opportunities on the economic front after the South Asian nation sought a multibillion-dollar investment from Abu Dhabi.

It added that the high-level visit during the Eidul Fitr holidays depicted UAE’s keenness UAE to invest in Pakistan.

This high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibits the keenness of the Government of UAE to invest in our country. Pakistan warmly welcomes this brotherly gesture, and has keen interest to welcome significant investments from the Emirati brothers, PM further stressed. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the premier Shehbaz Sharif hailed the brotherly gesture of the Gulf nation and expressed his interest to welcome significant investments from UAE.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi also agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum, and other sectors, the statement added.

The delegation visited Pakistan days after PM Sharif stopped in the UAE to hold a meeting with top leaders on his return from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, the prime minister called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey Eid greetings.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet said the visit is immediate response of UAE leadership to the Prime Minister's recent visit to the country.

She said the delegation will dilate upon ways and means to promote trade and investment relations and to implement the decisions taken by leadership of both the countries at recent Abu Dhabi meeting. The delegation will be apprised of Pakistan's investment policy and environment.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the deliberations will also focus on cooperation in the areas of energy and the petroleum industry.