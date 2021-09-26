Pakistan's COVID positivity rate falls to lowest in 2.5 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday reported 1,780 new infections, the lowest number of coronavirus cases since July 22 while the positivity rate has been dropped to 3.98 percent today, according to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center.

According to the latest statistics, at least 42 people lost their lives while the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,566 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,238,668.

Statistics 26 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,712

Positive Cases: 1780

Positivity %: 3.98%

Deaths : 42

Patients on Critical Care: 4199 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 26, 2021

During the last 24 hours, a total of 44,712 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while 4,199 patients are in critical care.

The positivity ratio has dropped and recorded fewer than four for the first time since July 13 with all indicators showing a plunge in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Sindh Home Department issued new Covid induced SOPs for the transportation sector. Reports cited that the provincial home department has made Covid vaccination 19 mandatory for travel on the motorways in Sindh.

The provincial government has also declared vaccination mandatory for passengers traveling via buses, trains across the province. Unvaccinated citizens will also be barred to travel on the motorways and highways.

All passengers will be required to carry the Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, per reports. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also issued a warning to unvaccinated people saying said that they would be facing major restrictions by the start of next month.

