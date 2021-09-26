Pakistan's COVID positivity rate falls to lowest in 2.5 months
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 26 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate falls to lowest in 2.5 months
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday reported 1,780 new infections, the lowest number of coronavirus cases since July 22 while the positivity rate has been dropped to 3.98 percent today, according to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center.

According to the latest statistics, at least 42 people lost their lives while the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,566 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,238,668.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 44,712 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while 4,199 patients are in critical care.

The positivity ratio has dropped and recorded fewer than four for the first time since July 13 with all indicators showing a plunge in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Sindh Home Department issued new Covid induced SOPs for the transportation sector. Reports cited that the provincial home department has made Covid vaccination 19 mandatory for travel on the motorways in Sindh.

Karachi cops told to halt crackdown against ... 10:49 AM | 25 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Karachi police have been directed to halt action against unvaccinated citizens, as 38 people, who did ...

The provincial government has also declared vaccination mandatory for passengers traveling via buses, trains across the province. Unvaccinated citizens will also be barred to travel on the motorways and highways.

All passengers will be required to carry the Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, per reports. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also issued a warning to unvaccinated people saying said that they would be facing major restrictions by the start of next month.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Sep-2021/asad-siddiqui-encourages-vaccines-after-contracting-coronavirus

More From This Category
Four FC soldiers martyred, others injured in bomb ...
09:54 AM | 26 Sep, 2021
Sindh court tells employees of power supply ...
10:01 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Huge economic transformation project for Karachi ...
08:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pakistan slams India at UNGA, says Kashmir is not ...
08:13 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pakistan allows Afghan Air to start flights from ...
03:17 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Man alleges Chinese car maker MG manager, staff ...
05:15 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow
07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr