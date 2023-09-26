Imran Khan refuses to move to Adiala jail from Attock

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has refused to shift to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, from Attock.

The former premier told it to Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain when he was hearing a case related to cipher case registered against him under the Official Secrets Act.

Khan said he had adjusted himself at the Attock jail, where he is detained since August 5 after his arrest following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, adding that he did not want to move to Adiala prison facility.

The PTI chief asked his lawyers to withdraw the petition related to shifting to Rawalpindi jail.

During today’s hearing, the special court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit challan in the cipher case and extended the judicial remand of Khan till October 10.

A day earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq approved Khan’s petition and ordered the authorities to move him to Adiala jail from Attock.