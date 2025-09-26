Nadeem Nainwala, Iqra Kanwal among TikTokers booked for promoting illegal trading app

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has filed cases against three prominent social media influencers in Lahore.

The influencers, Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak Naniwala, and Hassnain Shah, are accused of promoting illegal online trading applications.

The NCCIA officials said the suspects were summoned three times for questioning but intentionally avoided appearing at the agency’s office.

The agency claims that these influencers have been enticing the Pakistani public to invest in illegal apps by falsely promising high profits.

Reports said that special teams have been formed for the immediate arrest of the accused. These cases have been filed based on suspicions that the influencers misled the public and were involved in illegal financial activities.

Cyber crime experts indicate that incidents like this have become more frequent, prompting the NCCIA to closely monitor the activities of social media influencers.

The agency has expressed its commitment to protecting the public from financial fraud and ensuring that those involved in cybercrime are held accountable.