US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates Today in Pakistan – Open Market Price – 26 Sept 2025

By Our Correspondent
Sep 26, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee records downward trend against US dollar on Friday, with greenback being traded at Rs282.40 for buying and Rs282.45 for selling, according to currency dealers.

Euro was recorded at Rs333.1 buying and Rs336.10 selling, while UK Pound Sterling stood higher at Rs381.50 buying and Rs385.00 selling.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs77.10 buying and Rs78.10 selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.20 buying and Rs75.70 selling.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs913.45 buying and Rs922.45 selling, the Omani Riyal at Rs731.05 buying and Rs738.55 selling, and the Bahraini Dinar at Rs746.40 buying and Rs753.90 selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.40 282.45
Euro EUR 333.10 336.10
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.50 385.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.10 78.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.20 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 185.60 190.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.40 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.35 207.35
China Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.12 36.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.45 922.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.25
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
 
