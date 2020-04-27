PM Imran directs parliamentarians to help poor during coronavirus lockdown
02:51 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
PM Imran directs parliamentarians to help poor during coronavirus lockdown
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed parliamentarians to play an active role in providing relief to the people, especially poor segment of society, suffering financially due to coronavirus pandemic. 

He was talking to Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Members of the National Assembly Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai and Ali Khan Jadoon in Islamabad.

The parliamentarians, during the meeting, apprised the prime minister about latest Corona situation in their respective constituencies and people's problems. They also informed Imran Khan about situation emerged due to Coronavirus pandemic and ongoing relief activities.

Matters, pertaining to development, were also discussed during the meeting.

