Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

12:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child


Congratulations are in order for Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they are expecting their first child! 

The actor took to social media to announce that the baby is due in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving in Jan 2021!" the PK actor wrote, with an adorable picture of herself and husband, Virat.

Congratulatory messages flooded the starlets post instantly.

Friends and fellow celebs including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parineeti Chopra and Taapsee Pannu left heartfelt messages for the parents to be.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for several years before tying the knot in Italy in 2017.



