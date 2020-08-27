Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando Bloom

01:11 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando Bloom
And the news just keeps getting better!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, reported The Independant.

The couple shared the news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for. They also posted a black and white picture of their fingers interlocked with their newborn’s hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement. 

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they shared. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

In "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," Katy and Orlando established a UNICEF donation page on baby Daisy's—or "DDB" as they called her—behalf. 

Katy and Orlando announced their their engagement in February of this year. The two were supposed to tie the knot in Japan this summer but had to postpone the wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

