Mehwish Hayat calls out Indian media for spreading false news about her

01:35 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Mehwish Hayat calls out Indian media for spreading false news about her
Share

Fake news about celebs is very difficult to substantiate or authenticate, especially when it  comes from the Indian media.

Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam the Indian media for spreading rumours  about the actor.

The 'Punjab Nahi Jaugi' star has received lots of hate from the other side of the border for advocating for the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

But there is nothing that will force Hayat to stop speaking up for what’s right. 

Responding to the allegations being levelled against her by Indian journalists, the 'Load Wedding' starlet Tweeted: "I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement."

She continued, "I know exactly what their agenda is and why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up. I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy."

"Oh, by the way, next time if you want to link my name with someone .. may I suggest Leonardo DiCaprio?" concluded Hayat.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more

More From This Category
Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show ...
03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Gigi Hadid glows in maternity shoot
02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Mehwish Hayat calls out Indian media for ...
01:35 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando ...
01:11 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
12:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the ...
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show Resistance International Film Festival ...
03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr