Islamabad hotels ordered to cancel bookings to facilitate Afghan evacuees

ISLAMABAD – The district administration of the federal capital ordered the private hotels to close bookings for next three weeks to accommodate the Afghan evacuees.

The official statement reads, “In view of current situation across the border, thousands of people are evacuating from Afghanistan and passengers from transition flights are staying in Islamabad. In order to facilitate the passengers, it is requested that reservations in all hotels of Islamabad Capital Territory may be closed from tomorrow onwards for next 21 days at least.”

At least 90 people including US troops killed in Kabul airport bombing on Thursday.

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them.

So far, Pakistan evacuated around 7,629 people including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions and international agencies, journalists- from Afghanistan.

Around 323 Afghan citizens were also arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday and proceeded to their next destinations.

A total of 636 passengers were evacuated on August 15, 42 passengers on August 16, 385 on August 18, 299 passengers on August 19, 707 on August 20, 675 on August 21, 766 on August 22, 971evacauted on August 23, 1210 on August 24, 564 on August 25 and 564 on August 26.

Around 1051 people arrived via Torkham and 987 Pakistan nationals arrived by road.