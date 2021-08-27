German FM Heiko Maas to travel to Pakistan for Afghan talks
12:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
German FM Heiko Maas to travel to Pakistan for Afghan talks
ISLAMABAD – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he will travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the coming days for talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

His talks will focus on how the international community can handle the situation in Afghanistan and under which conditions agreements with a new government in Kabul are possible.

Maas also plans to visit Turkey and Qatar, Reuters said in a report.

Strongly condemning the heinous attacks at Kabul airport, the German FM informed that Germany has evacuated over 5300 people into safety.

