German FM Heiko Maas to travel to Pakistan for Afghan talks
ISLAMABAD – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he will travel to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the coming days for talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan.
His talks will focus on how the international community can handle the situation in Afghanistan and under which conditions agreements with a new government in Kabul are possible.
"Today marks the end of the military evacuation. But our efforts continue until everyone we bear responsibility for, is safe. For this purpose, we are in close dialog with our partners. I will travel myself on Sunday to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Qatar & Turkey"@HeikoMaas— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 26, 2021
Maas also plans to visit Turkey and Qatar, Reuters said in a report.
Strongly condemning the heinous attacks at Kabul airport, the German FM informed that Germany has evacuated over 5300 people into safety.
