World’s oldest man Emilio Flores Márquez dies, aged 113

The world's oldest man has died at the age of 113.

Don Emilio Flores Márquez from Puerto Rico became the oldest man earlier this year following the death of Bob Weighton, who was 112-year-old.

Guinness World Records has expressed sadness over the passing of "Don Millo".

He died on 12 August 2021, just four days after his 113th birthday. He attributed his longevity to living "a compassionate life".

"My dad raised me with love, loving everyone", Don Millo told Guinness World Records.

"He always told me and my brothers to do good, to share everything with others!"

Born on 8 August 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Márquez was the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

His record was confirmed on 30 June 2021, when he was 112 years and 326 days old.