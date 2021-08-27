World’s oldest man Emilio Flores Márquez dies, aged 113

09:20 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
World’s oldest man Emilio Flores Márquez dies, aged 113
Share

The world's oldest man has died at the age of 113.

Don Emilio Flores Márquez from Puerto Rico became the oldest man earlier this year following the death of Bob Weighton, who was 112-year-old.

Guinness World Records has expressed sadness over the passing of "Don Millo".

He died on 12 August 2021, just four days after his 113th birthday. He attributed his longevity to living "a compassionate life".

"My dad raised me with love, loving everyone", Don Millo told Guinness World Records.

"He always told me and my brothers to do good, to share everything with others!"

Born on 8 August 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Márquez was the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

His record was confirmed on 30 June 2021, when he was 112 years and 326 days old.

106-year-old Karachi woman becomes one of the ... 12:13 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – A 106-year-old woman has recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan to become one of the oldest survivors of ...

More From This Category
Nine killed, 90 wounded in Kazakhstan arms depot ...
03:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: ...
03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
German FM Heiko Maas to travel to Pakistan for ...
12:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attackers
10:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
13 US soldiers killed, 18 wounded in Kabul ...
12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns deadly Kabul airport ...
11:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as official theme song for the BIGO FFPL II
10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr