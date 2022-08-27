‘Let’s help them together’ – Celebrities calls for action as millions hit by floods in Pakistan

09:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
LAHORE – Thousands of people were displaced and hundreds lost their lives as calamitous floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial lake outbursts across Pakistan since mid-June.

The situation continue to worsen as massive floods have cut off the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region and the Balochistan province in Pakistan’s southwest from the rest of the country, snapping communication lines, washing away travel routes and disrupting power supply.

Death toll from rains and flood has crossed 950-mark while the natural disaster has affected 30 million people across the country in different ways.

Horrifying video circulating on social media shows ravaged floodwater sweeping away hotels and houses in tourist region of Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while residents are scrambling to get shelter and food.

Pakistani celebrities have expressed horror over the flooding situation in Pakistan and also pointed fingers at political leaders for engaging in power fight instead of relief efforts.

Neelam Muneer Khan wrote on Instagram, “Floods in Pakistan have created havoc. Homeless, displaced, devastated People of Pakistan are in horror & loss but our leaders are fighting with each other for power. How will they justify themselves in front of Allah Almighty?”

Actress Amar Khan said, “Ya Allah Reham,Tamam Sailaab Zadgaan ke liye khusoosi duayein.It’s a time of severe crisis as thousands of families are hit by alarming #flood calamity.We all need to help the victims in whatever capacity we can as priority. Ziada kuch nahi tou dua zaroor kijiye!????”

Ahsan Khan also shared details of devastation caused by floods on Instagram and called for helping the victims. 

Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also urged people to help the victims in all possible ways. 

Earlier this week, the Pakistan government officially declared a ‘national emergency’ in flood-hit areas, calling the unprecedented monsoon rains a “climate-inducted humanitarian crisis of epic proportions”.

