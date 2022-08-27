‘Let’s help them together’ – Celebrities calls for action as millions hit by floods in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – Thousands of people were displaced and hundreds lost their lives as calamitous floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial lake outbursts across Pakistan since mid-June.
The situation continue to worsen as massive floods have cut off the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region and the Balochistan province in Pakistan’s southwest from the rest of the country, snapping communication lines, washing away travel routes and disrupting power supply.
Death toll from rains and flood has crossed 950-mark while the natural disaster has affected 30 million people across the country in different ways.
Horrifying video circulating on social media shows ravaged floodwater sweeping away hotels and houses in tourist region of Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while residents are scrambling to get shelter and food.
Pakistani celebrities have expressed horror over the flooding situation in Pakistan and also pointed fingers at political leaders for engaging in power fight instead of relief efforts.
Neelam Muneer Khan wrote on Instagram, “Floods in Pakistan have created havoc. Homeless, displaced, devastated People of Pakistan are in horror & loss but our leaders are fighting with each other for power. How will they justify themselves in front of Allah Almighty?”
View this post on Instagram
Actress Amar Khan said, “Ya Allah Reham,Tamam Sailaab Zadgaan ke liye khusoosi duayein.It’s a time of severe crisis as thousands of families are hit by alarming #flood calamity.We all need to help the victims in whatever capacity we can as priority. Ziada kuch nahi tou dua zaroor kijiye!????”
Ya Allah Reham,Tamam Sailaab Zadgaan ke liye khusoosi https://t.co/Qj5HNHnrmO’s a time of severe crisis as thousands of families are hit by alarming #flood calamity.We all need to help the victims in whatever capacity we can as priority. Ziada kuch nahi tou dua zaroor kijiye!🙏 pic.twitter.com/yJzcR4Zfkh— Amar khan (@iamamarkhan) August 25, 2022
Ahsan Khan also shared details of devastation caused by floods on Instagram and called for helping the victims.
View this post on Instagram
Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also urged people to help the victims in all possible ways.
My dear fellow cricketer & brother @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN are doing a lot of on ground work for flood relief. Please help them out in all possible ways whether through donations or physical presence. I would have been there if i could walk Lala😭.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 27, 2022
Still recovering. pic.twitter.com/kD8dy4C1Wo
Earlier this week, the Pakistan government officially declared a ‘national emergency’ in flood-hit areas, calling the unprecedented monsoon rains a “climate-inducted humanitarian crisis of epic proportions”.
15 die as roof of mosque sheltering flood victims ... 09:17 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
15 die as roof of mosque sheltering flood victims collapsed in Sindh KARACHI – At least 15 people were killed ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Karachi woman arrested for blackmailing daughter-in-law with indecent ...11:03 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Army deployed to assist provinces in flood relief activities10:26 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- ‘Let’s help them together’ – Celebrities calls for action as ...09:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:38 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 August 202208:16 AM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video09:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor snubs maternity shoot trolls11:48 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals wedding plans08:15 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022