Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party  co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday payed a tribute to his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 13th death anniversary.

"Benazir Bhutto has been a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother and a role model ruling the hearts in the Islamic world. History will feel her loss for centuries," he said at a gathering in Larkana.

The 32-year-old said that though Benazir was not physically with them, but she continued to be a unifying and binding force for democratic forces and a guiding light for the party leaders and workers. 

"Her vision exists in the form of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," he added. "You can chain a person but not a vision. You can exile a person but not his concern. You can murder a person but not his thinking." Said Bilawal Zardari. 

Noting Benazir’s achievements, he said, "From introducing the anti-polio vaccination and creating livelihood opportunities to struggling for the

fundamental freedom of the public. She devoted every single moment of her life to the nation, and for working for poor citizens, youngsters, children, and women,".

More From This Category
PIA resumes one-way flight service from Saudi ...
09:55 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Wife of Karachi naked man releases video message
07:39 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Post improves 27 spots on world rankings
09:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Pakistan wants lasting peace and stablity in ...
06:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Seven FC soldiers martyred in terror attack in ...
04:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Heavy fog disrupts flights, 300 passengers ...
03:05 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
03:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr