Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 13th death anniversary

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday payed a tribute to his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on her 13th death anniversary.

"Benazir Bhutto has been a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother and a role model ruling the hearts in the Islamic world. History will feel her loss for centuries," he said at a gathering in Larkana.

The 32-year-old said that though Benazir was not physically with them, but she continued to be a unifying and binding force for democratic forces and a guiding light for the party leaders and workers.

"Her vision exists in the form of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)," he added. "You can chain a person but not a vision. You can exile a person but not his concern. You can murder a person but not his thinking." Said Bilawal Zardari.

Noting Benazir’s achievements, he said, "From introducing the anti-polio vaccination and creating livelihood opportunities to struggling for the

fundamental freedom of the public. She devoted every single moment of her life to the nation, and for working for poor citizens, youngsters, children, and women,".