PML-N lawmaker Ch. Ashraf arrested by Punjab ACE in 'land grabbing' case

ISLAMABAD – The Anti-Corruption Establishment of Punjab on Tuesday held Pakistan Muslim League (N) lawmaker Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in multiple cases of land grabbing, and forgery.

Ashraf, who was elected member national assembly from NA-161 Sahiwal, has been detained for illegally occupying government land of more than 157 acres.

The accused reportedly occupied the state land with the help of corrupt clerical staff and revenue department personnel.

An FIR shared by ACE officials revealed that the lawmaker of the ruling party has been booked under sections 471, 468, 466, 420, and 419 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

More to follow...