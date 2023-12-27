M1, M2, M3, M4 among several Motorway sections closed for traffic due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD – Key motorway routes witnessed dense fog that paralyzed life, and caused disruptions amid the flow of traffic.
On Wednesday, fog engulfed the plains of the Punjab province, and several Motorway sections have been shut due to low visibility, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) said.
Motorway police shared updates on social media, announcing closures and adding that Motorways will be opened when the visibility level improves.
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023
مقام: ایم-4، عبدالحکیم (کلومیٹر 89) تا گوجرہ (کلومیٹر 180)۔ وجہ: شدید دھند ہے۔
اطلاع ! ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023
مقام: ایم-2، پنڈی بھٹیاں (کلومیٹر119) بجانب شمال۔
وجہ:َ شدید دھند۔
احتیاط کریں: سڑک بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023
مقام: ایم-1، رشکئ انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 460) تا مین پشاور ٹال پلازہ (کلومیٹر 498 )۔
وجہ: دھند
اطلاع ! ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023
مقام: ایم-2، بلکسر (کلومیٹر266) بجانب جنوب۔
وجہ:َ شدید دھند۔
احتیاط کریں: لین بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023
مقام: ایم-2، نزد سالٹ رینج (کلومیٹر 223) بجانب شمال
وجہ:مزدہ خراب
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023
مقام: ایم-2، لللہ انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 214 - 219)بجانب شمال
وجہ: شدید دھند
Amid no option to travel between cities via motorways, Lahore Airport also found itself blanketed in thick fog, causing haphazard changes in schedules and flight operations.
It was reported that Sharjah-bound flight, PK185, was cancelled, Kuala Lumpur-bound PIA flight, PK898, and Airblue flight PA471 have also been cancelled.
Pakistani rupee continues its positive momentum against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.6 for buying and 285.35 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.35 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.6
|285.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|367
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.35
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|75.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.62
|759.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.74
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.85
|925.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.45
|743.45
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.64
|78.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.14
|332.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
