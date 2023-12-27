M1, M2, M3, M4 among several Motorway sections closed for traffic due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD – Key motorway routes witnessed dense fog that paralyzed life, and caused disruptions amid the flow of traffic.

On Wednesday, fog engulfed the plains of the Punjab province, and several Motorway sections have been shut due to low visibility, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) said.

Motorway police shared updates on social media, announcing closures and adding that Motorways will be opened when the visibility level improves.

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-4، عبدالحکیم (کلومیٹر 89) تا گوجرہ (کلومیٹر 180)۔ وجہ: شدید دھند ہے۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023

اطلاع ! ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے۔

مقام: ایم-2، پنڈی بھٹیاں (کلومیٹر119) بجانب شمال۔

وجہ:َ شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023

احتیاط کریں: سڑک بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-1، رشکئ انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 460) تا مین پشاور ٹال پلازہ (کلومیٹر 498 )۔

وجہ: دھند — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023

اطلاع ! ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے۔

مقام: ایم-2، بلکسر (کلومیٹر266) بجانب جنوب۔

وجہ:َ شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023

احتیاط کریں: لین بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-2، نزد سالٹ رینج (کلومیٹر 223) بجانب شمال

وجہ:مزدہ خراب — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 26, 2023

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-2، لللہ انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 214 - 219)بجانب شمال

وجہ: شدید دھند — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023

Flight operation disrupted

Amid no option to travel between cities via motorways, Lahore Airport also found itself blanketed in thick fog, causing haphazard changes in schedules and flight operations.

It was reported that Sharjah-bound flight, PK185, was cancelled, Kuala Lumpur-bound PIA flight, PK898, and Airblue flight PA471 have also been cancelled.