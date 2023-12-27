Pakistan remembers slain leader Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

KARACHI – The Pakistani nation is marking the 16th Death Anniversary of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto today on Wednesday as the country of 240 million was unable to fill the vacuum left by the death of first woman elected to head a democratic government in Muslim-majority nation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has arranged public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where special security measures are in place to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

PPP leaders are slated to reach Larkana, the hometown of PPP founders, to mark the death anniversary of Benazir. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders will address the main event.

اس دور کے رسم رواجوں سے

ان تختوں سے ان تاجوں سے

جو ظلم کی کوکھ سے جنتے ہیں

انسانی خون سے پلتے ہیں

جو نفرت کی بنیادیں ہیں

اور خونی کھیت کی کھادیں ہیں

میں باغی ہوں میں باغی ہوں



#SalaamBenazirBhutto pic.twitter.com/G1Pzeb8CWB — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 27, 2023

In his message, Bilawal Bhutto remembered his mother as the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as he called her an esteemed international leader.

He said the "Daughter of the East" stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch.

PPP leaders said the sacrifice rendered by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country would always be remembered in the political annals of history.

December 27, 2007: The day Benazir was assassinated

It was late December 16 years back, when several party workers were killed and scores suffered injuries in the attack on the former premier and the high-profile murder still remains a mystery.

The deadly incident occurred after Benazir Bhutto prepared to leave the venue following an emotional speech, and as she stands in her bomb-proof vehicle to cheer supporters, a gun and bomb attack followed. The daring politician was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the wounds.