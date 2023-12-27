Pakistan remembers slain leader Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

KARACHI – The Pakistani nation is marking the 16th Death Anniversary of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto today on Wednesday as the country of 240 million was unable to fill the vacuum left by the death of first woman elected to head a democratic government in Muslim-majority nation.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has arranged public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where special security measures are in place to ensure the law and order on the occasion.
PPP leaders are slated to reach Larkana, the hometown of PPP founders, to mark the death anniversary of Benazir. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders will address the main event.
اس دور کے رسم رواجوں سے— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 27, 2023
ان تختوں سے ان تاجوں سے
جو ظلم کی کوکھ سے جنتے ہیں
انسانی خون سے پلتے ہیں
جو نفرت کی بنیادیں ہیں
اور خونی کھیت کی کھادیں ہیں
میں باغی ہوں میں باغی ہوں
#SalaamBenazirBhutto pic.twitter.com/G1Pzeb8CWB
In his message, Bilawal Bhutto remembered his mother as the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as he called her an esteemed international leader.
He said the "Daughter of the East" stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch.
PPP leaders said the sacrifice rendered by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country would always be remembered in the political annals of history.
It was late December 16 years back, when several party workers were killed and scores suffered injuries in the attack on the former premier and the high-profile murder still remains a mystery.
The deadly incident occurred after Benazir Bhutto prepared to leave the venue following an emotional speech, and as she stands in her bomb-proof vehicle to cheer supporters, a gun and bomb attack followed. The daring politician was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the wounds.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
