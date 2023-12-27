Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan remembers slain leader Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 27 Dec, 2023
Pakistan remembers slain leader Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary
Source: ppp

KARACHI – The Pakistani nation is marking the 16th Death Anniversary of slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto today on Wednesday as the country of 240 million was unable to fill the vacuum left by the death of first woman elected to head a democratic government in Muslim-majority nation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has arranged public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where special security measures are in place to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

PPP leaders are slated to reach Larkana, the hometown of PPP founders, to mark the death anniversary of Benazir. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders will address the main event.

In his message, Bilawal Bhutto remembered his mother as the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as he called her an esteemed international leader.

He said the "Daughter of the East" stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch.

PPP leaders said the sacrifice rendered by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country would always be remembered in the political annals of history.

December 27, 2007: The day Benazir was assassinated

It was late December 16 years back, when several party workers were killed and scores suffered injuries in the attack on the former premier and the high-profile murder still remains a mystery.

The deadly incident occurred after Benazir Bhutto prepared to leave the venue following an emotional speech, and as she stands in her bomb-proof vehicle to cheer supporters, a gun and bomb attack followed. The daring politician was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the wounds.

Life of First Muslim woman PM Benazir Bhutto in pictures

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:10 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan increases once again

07:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Diplomatic Harmony Unveiled: Pakistan-China Institute hosts ...

11:19 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Saveera Parkash becomes first Hindu woman to contest elections in ...

11:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Pakistan showcases new fleet of Turkish drones on Quaid-e-Azam's ...

11:23 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Military Academy cadets assume guards responsibility at ...

09:18 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Pakistan celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: