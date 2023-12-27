Grenade attack on Quetta police van leaves ASI among five injured 

QUETTA – A police personnel and four others suffered injuries in hand grenade attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Reports in local media said a policeman was among five injured in a hand-grenade attack at a police van on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Nawan Kali Pashtunistan Chowk in Quetta in which an Assistant sub-inspector of police and four pedestrians were injured, police said.

The injured persons were identified to a local medical facility for medical aid.

Later, rescuers and law enforcement personnel rushed to the site, moved the injured, and started probe to find attackers.

KP, and Balochistan witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism in recent times after TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year and the splinter groups continued attacks since then.