Grenade attack on Quetta police van leaves ASI among five injured 

QUETTA – A police personnel and four others suffered injuries in hand grenade attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan.
Reports in local media said a policeman was among five injured in a hand-grenade attack at a police van on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Nawan Kali Pashtunistan Chowk in Quetta in which an Assistant sub-inspector of police and four pedestrians were injured, police said.
The injured persons were identified to a local medical facility for medical aid.
Later, rescuers and law enforcement personnel rushed to the site, moved the injured, and started probe to find attackers.
KP, and Balochistan witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism in recent times after TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year and the splinter groups continued attacks since then.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
