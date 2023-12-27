TLP election candidate Saqib Nawaz Jan shot dead in Gujrat

In an unfortunate incident in country's most populated region, TLP election candidate in PP-29 Saqib Nawaz Jan was shot dead over a dispute.

Local police told media that Saqib Nawaz Jan, a candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in PP-29, was gunned down by his rivals over a land dispute.

Police officilas responded to the murder, and lodged a case while investigations are underway.

Amid the raids, two suspects linked to the incident were apprehended by the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, Saqib Nawaz Jan's candidacy for upcoming elections from PP-29 was aborted after his death.

Pakistan announced election date after months of speculations and now political parties are gearing up for the much-anticipated polls. With the initial approval of nomination papers for several political leaders, ECP is progressing towards issuing the final list of candidates eligible to contest the coming general elections.