TLP election candidate Saqib Nawaz Jan shot dead in Gujrat

In an unfortunate incident in country's most populated region, TLP election candidate in PP-29 Saqib Nawaz Jan was shot dead over a dispute.
Local police told media that Saqib Nawaz Jan, a candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in PP-29, was gunned down by his rivals over a land dispute.
Police officilas responded to the murder, and lodged a case while investigations are underway.
Amid the raids, two suspects linked to the incident were apprehended by the law enforcers.
Meanwhile, Saqib Nawaz Jan's candidacy for upcoming elections from PP-29 was aborted after his death.
Pakistan announced election date after months of speculations and now political parties are gearing up for the much-anticipated polls. With the initial approval of nomination papers for several political leaders, ECP is progressing towards issuing the final list of candidates eligible to contest the coming general elections.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
