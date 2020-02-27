Changan Pakistan and Bank Alfalah join hands to grow Pakistan’s Auto Industry

KARACHI - Changan-Master Motors is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah Pakistan in a recent ceremony. The memorandum marks the start of a partnership to jointly promote Changan-Master vehicles in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Danial Malik – CEO Master Motors Limited, highlighted the unique features of upcoming vehicles, saying, “Changan customers will experience modern, multi-functional vehicles with accessible price points. This alliance with Bank Alfalah Islamic will provide Changan customers with one of the best financing options in the market.”

Adding during the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Imran – Group Head, Bank Alfalah - Islamic Banking Division said, “This Memorandum between both parties will boost healthy competition in the market. Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah-compliant financing package for Changan variants.”

Changan-Master is a JV company which boasts the largest Chinese investment in the Pakistani automobile sector to date and it has a state of the art green-field factory which is all set to export and serves the global RHD markets in near future. Changan Motors offers the Karavan, M8 Pickup, M9 Pickup which has Pakistan’s powerful state-of-the-art C10 engine with 1000cc with three years’ warranty that will be followed by a full range of passenger vehicles, including SUVs, Sedan, and MPVs.

Changan Motors also are known for their intelligent vehicles, holding a world record for autonomous driving. Changan is present in multiple countries, where Changan vehicles are enjoyed and have built their reputation for inbuilt quality, design, and technology.