Changan Pakistan and Bank Alfalah join hands to grow Pakistan’s Auto Industry
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Changan Pakistan and Bank Alfalah join hands to grow Pakistan’s Auto Industry
Share

KARACHI - Changan-Master Motors is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah Pakistan in a recent ceremony. The memorandum marks the start of a partnership to jointly promote Changan-Master vehicles in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Danial Malik – CEO Master Motors Limited, highlighted the unique features of upcoming vehicles, saying, “Changan customers will experience modern, multi-functional vehicles with accessible price points. This alliance with Bank Alfalah Islamic will provide Changan customers with one of the best financing options in the market.”

Adding during the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Imran – Group Head, Bank Alfalah - Islamic Banking Division said, “This Memorandum between both parties will boost healthy competition in the market. Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah-compliant financing package for Changan variants.”

Changan-Master is a JV company which boasts the largest Chinese investment in the Pakistani automobile sector to date and it has a state of the art green-field factory which is all set to export and serves the global RHD markets in near future. Changan Motors offers the Karavan, M8 Pickup, M9 Pickup which has Pakistan’s powerful state-of-the-art C10 engine with 1000cc with three years’ warranty that will be followed by a full range of passenger vehicles, including SUVs, Sedan, and MPVs.

Changan Motors also are known for their intelligent vehicles, holding a world record for autonomous driving. Changan is present in multiple countries, where Changan vehicles are enjoyed and have built their reputation for inbuilt quality, design, and technology.

More From This Category
ePay Punjab fetches Rs1b tax revenue in less than ...
08:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Changan Pakistan and Bank Alfalah join hands to ...
05:43 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance ...
11:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
OPPO’s all-round powerful 5G flagship to be ...
04:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
Huawei introduces HUAWEI AppGallery’s vision to ...
04:06 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
Tranquil Dawn is AkzoNobel’s Color of the Year ...
03:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr