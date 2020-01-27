Carrefour Pakistan supports 50 deserving families in Lahore

LAHORE - Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, popularly known as Carrefour, has joined hands with Lahore based NGO Miracle School Ministries to support fifty underprivileged families through the harsh winter season.

The families, which are associated with the NGO, were provided with essential food items and warm clothing from Majid Al Futtaim’s supermarket franchise, Carrefour. Without such assistance, children are often forced to engage in child labour by working at brick kilns to provide an income for their family.

The donations by Carrefour were distributed by the Miracle School Ministries to members of the benefiting families.

The Miracle School Ministries works to protect underprivileged children — particularly those forced to work at Pakistan’s brick kilns — from child labour and other rights violations. The organisation also provides education to more than 600 children through its two schools, where it teaches the core values of dignity and self-respect to help transform students’ lives for the better.

Jean-Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Majid Al Futtaim actively seeks to make a positive contribution to the communities we operate in, and we’re pleased to partner with the Miracle School Ministries to do so in Lahore.

Pakistan’s unprecedented harsh winters this year, compounded by a worrying lack of resources, threatens the safety and health of these vulnerable families. That is why Carrefour Pakistan is supporting the Miracle School Ministries by providing vital food and clothing to underprivileged families. Not only are they now able to cope with the frigid weather, but their children are also spared from the gruelling labour that many are forced into.”

Carrefour Pakistan has made a wider commitment to support underserved communities in the country through its various social support programmes. Majid Al Futtaim Retail places corporate social responsibility at the heart of everything it does, driven by its belief in operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.