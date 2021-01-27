Pakistan under aliens' surveillance? Twitter goes bonkers after #UFO video goes viral

08:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Social media has gone crazy after a video of an unidentified flying object (UFO) filmed by a Pakistani pilot during a domestic flight at the height of 35,000 feet above Karachi went viral. 

A pilot of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK304 captured the UFO on January 23 and immediately reported it to the control room. 

The eyewitness explained that the object was round shaped and it was emitting white light. The matter is being investigated with the coordination of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

As the video ran rife on social media, Twitter users fired off barrage of questions about the object while some took it lightly and some tried to create panic with a view that humans are under surveillance of aliens. 

Here are some reactions; 

