Pakistan under aliens' surveillance? Twitter goes bonkers after #UFO video goes viral

LAHORE – Social media has gone crazy after a video of an unidentified flying object (UFO) filmed by a Pakistani pilot during a domestic flight at the height of 35,000 feet above Karachi went viral.

A pilot of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK304 captured the UFO on January 23 and immediately reported it to the control room.

The eyewitness explained that the object was round shaped and it was emitting white light. The matter is being investigated with the coordination of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Is it UFO / Unidentified flying object as one can see in the video made by PIA pilots or Is it some big Meteor ,If you see from far above clouds , historic video need more Recreach & investigation #UFO #Unidentifiedflyingobject pic.twitter.com/1ss7r9FazI — Shahab Zuberi (@zuberishahab) January 27, 2021

As the video ran rife on social media, Twitter users fired off barrage of questions about the object while some took it lightly and some tried to create panic with a view that humans are under surveillance of aliens.

Here are some reactions;

#PIA pilots spotted #UFO (Alien Spaceship) above their jet in #karachi having metal rings around and a shinning light coming out from the center of it. UFO researcher stated:

"It proves that #Aliens follow planes and keep a close eye on human activities"! pic.twitter.com/yaEADNNejO — Alee (@captions_master) January 27, 2021

PIA Pilots Spotted UFO

(Aliens Spaceship) In The Skies Of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/av1AmERsFX — Astronautics & Space Science. (@AeronauticsAnd) January 27, 2021

PIA pilots spots UFO near Karachi. Fingers crossed the aliens abduct me — Farwa (@frwaabdi) January 27, 2021