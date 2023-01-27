France opens master-level scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD/PARIS – Pakistani applicants with outstanding academic records can now benefit from a number of funding options for taught-in-English degrees in France.

A total of 170 scholarships programmes offered by the French government, universities, regions or companies are listed on the Campus Bourses scholarship search engine on the Campus France Pakistan website. All fields of knowledge and level are covered.

Every year, the Embassy of France in Pakistan awards scholarships to meritorious young Pakistani to go to France for master degrees taught in English, short French language training or art residences.

In total, 225 000 euros (59.3 million rupees) of scholarships will be granted by France in 2023 among which 197 000 euros (52 million rupees) will be allocated to talented students who wish to pursue their higher education in France at Masters Level.

The deadline for call for application is April 2 (12am).

Application for the Master scholarship in 2023 can be filed in two ways:

FRANCE EXCELLENCE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE FRANCE EXCELLENCE MASTER

Both ways cover a return air ticket Pakistan-France-Pakistan, the student visa and fees for study in France, social security in France and online crash courses in French before departure, provided at the Alliances Françaises (Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi). Besides, full tuitions fees and monthly allowance of 860 euros (226.000 rupees) will be granted for the “France Excellence for Climate Change” scholarships. Depending on the availability, a preferred access to university residence may be offered.

The selected academic programmes for the “FRANCE EXCELLENCE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE” scholarships of the Embassy of France for 2023 encompasses top-notch degrees delivered by some of the best French higher education institutions, like IMT Atlantique or Rennes School of Business, all specialized in providing courses on Climate Change resilience covering scientific, managerial and economic fields.

The “FRANCE EXCELLENCE MASTER” scholarships program funded by Embassy of France in Pakistan is designed to help Pakistani students residing in Pakistan to continue their education at Masters Level in France in priority areas set up by the French and Pakistani governments: economics, public policy, environment & energy.

The Scientific & Higher Education Attaché of the French Embassy in Islamabad, and Head of Campus France Pakistan can be contacted for interview upon request, by current Pakistani scholarships holders based in France for French university offering scholarships.