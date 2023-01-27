PTI's Farrukh Habib booked for ‘attacking police officers’

LAHORE – The Punjab Police on Thursday night booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and other party workers under robbery charges and for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel to get senior leader Fawad Chaudhry released.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Islamabad police official Adeel Shaukat with the Ferozewala police station in Sheikhupura under Sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353 and 395 of the PPC.

As per the FIR, Habib and other armed suspects attacked police officers near Kala Shah Kaku when they were taking PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad after his arrest.

The complaint said Habib committed an offence by “interfering in official affairs” and “tearing uniforms of policemen”.

The former federal minister took to Twitter and shared the FIR registered against him.

درجنوں بندوقوں والے تربیت یافتہ پولیس والوں سے نہتے اکیلے فرخ حبیب نے ڈکیتی کرلی اور ان کی وردیاں بھی پھآڑ دی FIR کا متن

ویسے بہت ہی ماٹھی کہانی بنائی ہے

میں نے تو ویسے بغیر نمبر پلیٹ کالے ویگو کو روکا تھا عدالتی احکامات بتانے کے لئے یہ پولیس کے ساتھ ڈکیتی کہا سے آگئی؟ pic.twitter.com/swKOEe38Xp — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 26, 2023

Here is the video in which Farrukh Habib can be seen resisting against law enforcing vehicles carrying Fawad Ch to Islamabad.