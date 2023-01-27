PTI's Farrukh Habib booked for ‘attacking police officers’

LAHORE – The Punjab Police on Thursday night booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and other party workers under robbery charges and for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel to get senior leader Fawad Chaudhry released.
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Islamabad police official Adeel Shaukat with the Ferozewala police station in Sheikhupura under Sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353 and 395 of the PPC.
As per the FIR, Habib and other armed suspects attacked police officers near Kala Shah Kaku when they were taking PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad after his arrest.
The complaint said Habib committed an offence by “interfering in official affairs” and “tearing uniforms of policemen”.
The former federal minister took to Twitter and shared the FIR registered against him.
درجنوں بندوقوں والے تربیت یافتہ پولیس والوں سے نہتے اکیلے فرخ حبیب نے ڈکیتی کرلی اور ان کی وردیاں بھی پھآڑ دی FIR کا متن— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 26, 2023
ویسے بہت ہی ماٹھی کہانی بنائی ہے
میں نے تو ویسے بغیر نمبر پلیٹ کالے ویگو کو روکا تھا عدالتی احکامات بتانے کے لئے یہ پولیس کے ساتھ ڈکیتی کہا سے آگئی؟ pic.twitter.com/swKOEe38Xp
Here is the video in which Farrukh Habib can be seen resisting against law enforcing vehicles carrying Fawad Ch to Islamabad.
فرخ حبیب صاحب آپکی اس لازوال محبّت کے ہم ہمیشہ مقروض رہیں گے ❤️????@FarrukhHabibISF @Hammad_Azhar@zartajgulwazir @PTIofficial @InsafPK pic.twitter.com/tEOelpukJZ— Hiba Fawad (@Hiba_Fawad) January 25, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|253.5
|255.5
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.