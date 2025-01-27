Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Gandapur holds crucial meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

Cm Gandapur Holds Crucial Meeting With Imran Khan At Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held an extraordinary meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, which lasted for an hour.

The discussion focused on the law and order situation in KP, party affairs, and political matters.

Ali Amin Gandapur, met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in an unusual meeting outside the standard SOPs. Ali Amin arrived at the jail with full official protocol, and his vehicle was allowed to enter through Gate No 5 without any hindrance.

For the meeting, the PTI founder was moved from his jail cell to the conference room. Reports revealed that the discussions between Imran Khan and the Chief Minister covered topics such as provincial law and order, developmental projects, party matters, and political issues.

The meeting also included discussions about the rally scheduled in Peshawar on February 8, during which the PTI founder gave various instructions to the Chief Minister.

After the one-hour meeting in the conference room, the KP chief minister left for Islamabad without speaking to the media.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

