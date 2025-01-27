Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New Zealand relaxes visitor visa requirements for digital nomads

New Zealand Relaxes Visitor Visa Requirements For Digital Nomads

WELLINGTON – New Zealand has relaxed visitor visa requirements, starting from Monday, to allow tourists to work remotely while visiting the country.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and Tourism Minister Louise Upston said the decision aims at boosting the growth of New Zealand.

Nicola Willis said tourism is New Zealand’s second largest export earner generating revenue of almost $11 billion and creating nearly 200,000 jobs.

Making the country more attractive to ‘digital nomads’ – people who work remotely while travelling – will boost New Zealand’s attractiveness as a destination, she said.

Erica Stanford said updating the visitor visa reflects the realities of the modern, flexible working environment.

“This is a brand-new market of tourist New Zealand can tap into. We want people to see our country as the ideal place to visit and work while they do it.

“From today, visitor visas will allow people to work remotely for a foreign employer while they are holidaying here. Anyone who intends to work remotely for more than 90 days should look at possible tax implications.

“The change will enable many visitors to extend their stays which will lead to more money being spent in the country.”

Tourism Minister Louise Upston says digital nomad visas are becoming more common as ways of working become increasingly more digitised and flexible.

“Many countries offer digital nomad visas and the list is growing, so we need to keep pace to ensure New Zealand is an attractive destination for people who want to ‘workcation’ abroad.

“Compared to other kinds of visitors, international remote workers have the potential to spend more time and money in New Zealand, including during the shoulder season.”

The change applies to all visitor visas, including tourists and people visiting family, as well as partners and guardians on longer-term visas.

Only remote work which is based overseas is allowed. Visitors whose employment requires them to be in New Zealand such as sales representatives of overseas companies, performers and people coming to work for New Zealand employers must still obtain visas relevant to their circumstances, according to official press release.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

