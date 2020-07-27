Ban on online game PUBG to continue, says Pakistan authority
Web Desk
08:49 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ban on online game PUBG to continue, says Pakistan authority
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG), saying ban will not be lifted.

In a press release, the PTA said it was issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.

According to a statement, the PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG's lawyers.

As per the order of the authority, the PUBG game would remain blocked in Pakistan.

PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far.

