Pakistan registers 7,472 COVID-19 violations in single day

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that some 7,472 violations of health guidelines/instructions were observed across Pakistan in last 24 hours.

Some 709 markets/shops, two industrial units were sealed in last 24 hours and 1,516 transporters were imposed heavy fines.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 13 violations of SOPs were reported. Of which six markets, shops, two industrial units were sealed.

Some 57 markets, shops were sealed and 263 transport vehicles banned due to over 532 SOP violations in a Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Likewise, 81 markets and shops were sealed, and 177 transport vehicles fined over 892 violations of COVID SOPs in the Balochistan.

Similarly, 60 markets and 32 transport vehicles fined over 193 SOP violations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102 transport vehicles were fined with 212 shops / markets sealed / closed owing to 4,019 violations of covid SOPs.

While 293 markets, shops and nine industrial units were closed / sealed, and 942 transport vehicles fined over 1,823 violations in Punjab.

It was also informed that the federal and provincial authorities were ensuring compliance to health guidelines / instructions, particularly regarding workplaces, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops, besides pursuing the Track, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy.