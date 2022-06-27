Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Actor Nimra Khan marked her 31st birthday on June 26. To mark the special occasion, the Choti Si Zindagi star shared a clip, which amassed praise due to her huge fan following.

The Pakistani diva took to her Instagram to share a clip wherein she's playing the ‘Happy Birthday’ tune on a gadget.

“Pre-birthday wish. On my birthday, I wish myself to always be the best I can be, from now till eternity. Happiest birthday to me,” reads the caption.

Meanwhile, social media users and Khan’s admirers shared greetings for the starlet. She also shared her birthday greetings on social media.

Earlier this year, Nimra talked about her divorce from her former husband. She touched upon the trauma and physical abuse she faced at the hands of Raja Azam.

Azam said he parted ways with the Pakistani actress because she had become a ‘headache’ for him.