Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:03 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
Source: @nimrakhan_official (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Actor Nimra Khan marked her 31st birthday on June 26. To mark the special occasion, the Choti Si Zindagi star shared a clip, which amassed praise due to her huge fan following.

The Pakistani diva took to her Instagram to share a clip wherein she's playing the ‘Happy Birthday’ tune on a gadget.

“Pre-birthday wish. On my birthday, I wish myself to always be the best I can be, from now till eternity. Happiest birthday to me,” reads the caption.

Meanwhile, social media users and Khan’s admirers shared greetings for the starlet. She also shared her birthday greetings on social media.

Earlier this year, Nimra talked about her divorce from her former husband. She touched upon the trauma and physical abuse she faced at the hands of Raja Azam.

Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam confirms divorce 11:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam has finally confirmed the rumours of divorce and the internet has deemed his way of ...

Azam said he parted ways with the Pakistani actress because she had become a ‘headache’ for him.

More From This Category
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes ...
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
After scaling Gasherbrum-II, Pakistani ...
06:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence ...
06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the ...
07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance ...
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet ...
04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
09:03 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr