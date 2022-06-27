Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to mark Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary
LAHORE – A delegation of Sikh pilgrims arrived at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday to perform religious rituals and pay respects to the founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak.
Over 400 Sikh pilgrims, who arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah Border crossing, will also mark the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire.
The visitors would stay overnight at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and travel to Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in Lahore.
TODAY, Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan, to attend the 183rd death anniversary of Raja Ranjeet Singh - they are visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara to pay tribute to Baba Guru Nanak pic.twitter.com/KKN9IuX0RW— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 27, 2022
Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee chief Sardar Inderjeet Singh received the pilgrims upon their arrival at the historic corridor to one of Sikhism's holiest shrines. The corrdor allows Indian pilgrims a rare visa-free access to their religious site in Pakistan.
The Pakistani government has made special arrangements for travel, accommodation and security of the pilgrims.
During their stay here from June 21 to June 30, the Sikh pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassanabdal, Sacha Sauda, Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore. The main ceremony in this regard would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 29.
