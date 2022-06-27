Gilgit Baltistan unveils Rs119bn budget for FY 2022-23
Share
GILGIT – Finance minister of sparsely populated Gilgit Baltistan region Javed Ali Manwa proposed a budget of Rs119 billion in the provincial assembly on Monday (today).
Manwa addressing the assembly session announced that Rs47.88 billion were allotted for the development and construction. Rs 9.81 billion in wheat subsidy was proposed while federal projects are given Rs18.50 billion.
Unutilized funds of nearly Rs 8 billion from the last fiscal year will also be included in the current budget.
Rs1.20 billion were allocated for the health sector, Rs2.25 billion for education, and Rs121.725 million has been allocated for industries.
The provincial administration of the northernmost province also announced a 15 percent increment in salaries. The minimum wage for government employees was increased to 25,000.
https://dailytimes.com.pk/958004/ajk-presents-rs163bn-budget-for-fy-2022-23/
Finance minister Manwa also recommended paying 25 percent DRA of the basic salary to Grade 20 officers in Gilgit Biltistan.
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Gilgit Baltistan unveils Rs119bn budget for FY 2022-2309:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
- Sindh gets much needed Rescue 1122 as complete package of rescue, ...08:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan inks deal with France to suspend $107mn loans under G20 ...08:39 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- MMBL partners with foodpanda and AdalFi to offer inclusive financial ...08:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes in Lahore06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- 'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence on divorce rumours06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the melodious '90s ...07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022