US state announces Diwali as public holiday

Web Desk 03:19 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Source: Mayor Eric Adams (Instagram)

In a surprising turn of events, the New York City has decided to announce Diwali as a public school holiday.

For the unversed, Diwali is a five-day Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists communities. The holiday is based on the Indian lunar calendar and falls on a different date, typically between mid-October and mid-November. This year the festival begins on Nov. 12.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision Monday.

"I'm so proud to have stood with Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday," the mayor tweeted. "I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!"

I'm so proud to have stood with Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday, the mayor shared excitedly.

The New York City Department of Education issued the next two school calendars for 2024-25 and 2025-26 showing the scheduled Diwali holidays for Friday, Nov. 1 in 2024 and Monday, Oct. 20 in 2025.

