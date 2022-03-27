Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Jeddah oil depot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday condemned the missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels to target an oil storage facility in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militia targeting the southern part of the kingdom.

After the attacks, fires at two tanks at the oil facility were brought under control, without any injuries or casualties.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces,” the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement.

Islamabad called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violated the international law and threatened peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

The Houthis have increased attacks against Saudi energy installations in recent weeks as Iran seeks to revive a nuclear deal that would allow it to begin selling oil again, amid increased international demand after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Saudi energy ministry reiterated that it could not bear responsibility for any shortage of oil supplies to global markets, in the light of continuing attacks against its facilities.