WASHINGTON – In a dramatic turn amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day pause in attacks on Iranian energy facilities, raising questions about the future trajectory of the conflict.

Trump made the announcement on the social media platform Truth Social stating that the decision was taken after a request from Tehran. Trump also described ongoing negotiations between the two countries as “highly important and positive.”

Reports indicated that Iran granted a partial passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, an act described by the US president as a “gift” signaling Tehran’s willingness to engage in dialogue.

During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump noted that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass as a goodwill gesture, with eight tankers initially moving through the strait, followed by two additional vessels after Iran apologized for a previous incident.

Trump added that some of the tankers appeared to be flying Pakistani flags, reinforcing the notion of constructive communication.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pazishkian expressed gratitude for the support of the Russian government and its people. In a statement on social media, he said that messages of encouragement from Moscow are motivating for the Iranian population amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. He added that such support could help strengthen resistance against external pressure and lay the groundwork for future regional security and cooperation.

President Pazishkian emphasized that countries in the region should ensure their own security and resist outside influence. While concerns have previously been raised by several international leaders, including from France, regarding potential Russian involvement in supporting Iran, neither Tehran nor Moscow has officially confirmed or denied such claims.