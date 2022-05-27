Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on May 27, 2022
Usman Afzal Minhas
09:19 AM | 27 May, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on May 27, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 201.5 203.5
Euro EUR 212 214.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 249 253
U.A.E Dirham AED 53.5 54.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 52.5 53.5
Australian Dollar AUD 140 143
Bahrain Dinar BHD 534.83 539.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 154 156
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.75
Danish Krone DKK 29.04 29.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 25.62 25.97
Indian Rupee INR 2.59 2.67
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 657.58 662.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.74 46.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.55 130.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.01 21.31
Omani Riyal OMR 523 527.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 55.25 55.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 137 139
Swedish Korona SEK 20.58 20.88
Swiss Franc CHF 209.56 211.31
Thai Bhat THB 5.89 5.99

