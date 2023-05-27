Pakistan cancels diplomatic passport of nine PTI leaders amid crackdown on May 9 rioters

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former interior minister Sheikh Rashid as Imran Khan-led party is under radar following the May 9 protests.

The PTI leaders, who can no longer use their diplomatic passport, include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The government has launched a crackdown on the PTI, arresting several of its leaders and hundreds of supporters over the violence and arson witnessed on May 9 following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

During the protests, his party workers vandalised military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's House, drawing massive condemnation from military and civil leadership.

Earlier this week, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and several other party leaders were barred from travelling abroad.

Reports said former first lady Bushra Bibi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar are among over 600 PTI leaders, whose names have been added to the no-fly list.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has included their names in the provincial national identification list (PNIL) in order to tighten noose around the Imran Khan-led party over the vandal attacks.

Reports further said several PTI leaders attempted to flee abroad in past three days, adding that they were stopped at the airports by the authorities.