PTI to sue Health Minister Patel over his claims about Imran Khan’s medical state

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to start legal proceedings against Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and others over outlandish claims about Imran Khan’s medical state.

PTI responded to the presser of PPP leader Qadir Patel in which the latter alleged that the initial report of Imran Khan’s urine sample has revealed findings of alcohol and cocaine.

As Patel’s revelations raised eyebrows, Imran Khan reportedly gave nod to its team under Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi who started legal preparations in this regard. Health Minister, the country’s anti-graft watchdog NAB, the Ministry of Health, and physicians of PIMS Hospital will face legal notices, per reports.

In the presser, Patel said PTI chief underwent a medical examination at PIMS hospital following his arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The minister said the report did not have any details about the fracture on his leg, which Khan claimed he sustained during an assassination attempt on his life in November 2022. He said Imran Khan had a plaster on his leg for about five to six months, however, there was no fracture as per the medical report.

He said that the PTI chief's urine sample was also taken, adding that the initial report indicated the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

Patel said the report had also raised questions about the mental health of the PTI chairman.

A copy of the report circulating on social media states, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks. He had little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures”.